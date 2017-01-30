‘It’s Not Fair!’ Kailyn Lowry Keeping Son Isaac From Stepdad Javi After Divorce

Kailyn Lowry‘s son Isaac isn’t taking her divorce from Javi Marroquin well. In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Isaac breaks down in tears when his mother forbids him from going to his former stepfather’s house.

“Mom and Javi were fighting,” Isaac told his dad Jo Rivera. “I wasn’t okay. It’s not fair because do you know what my mom is doing? My mom is saying I can’t come with Javi to see his new house and he can bring Lincoln. It’s not fair.”

Rivera consoled his son, as he told him how he will “figure it out.”

“I’m going to speak to your mom,” Rivera told Isaac. “She’s a little upset. A lot of things are happening right now and it’s stressful and confusing. They might fight every now and then, but everything is going to work out and be okay.”

He added, “He’s not going to live with you right now, but you’re still going to see him.”

Lowry, who announced her divorce from Marroquin in May after nearly four years of marriage, came under fire for telling her son he would not have a room in Marroquin’s new home.

“Omg Isaac asking about his room. And she doesn’t even comfort him,” a viewer tweeted after the episode, as another wrote, “My heart breaks for Isaac. He loves Javi and doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

Fortunately, Marroquin told Radar how the family has worked through their issues.

“Yeah it was sad to see him like that, but he does have his own room at my house,” he said. “He’s doing a lot better now.”

Do you think Lowry is handling the divorce well? Tell us in the comments.

