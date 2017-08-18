Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Join ‘Marriage Boot Camp:’ ‘He Wanted It To Work’

Radar told you first! After exclusively revealing in November that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are filming for Marriage Boot Camp, an insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the real reason the couple joined the show.

The tagline for the stars explained, “When you love your baby, just not your husband.”

Although they were separated at the time, a source close to Marroquin revealed he joined the show to make their marriage work.

“He didn’t tell anyone, but he secretly wanted to save his marriage,” the insider said.

Radar broke the news of Lowry’s pregnancy only a few months later in February, which means it is likely she was seeing her third baby daddy Chris Lopez at the time of filming.

“Unfortunately, her intentions weren’t the same as his,” the source said. “It will all play out.”

Although their divorce was finalized in December 2016, the experience did improve their co-parenting relationship.

“It was a great experience,” the source said. “They learned a lot of tools.”

Sources confirmed to Radar in November 2016 that they were filming for the reality show’s 7th season in Los Angeles.

Fans became suspicious when Marroquin, 24, posted a Snapchat selfie of himself in front of the mansion. Lowry then posted a photo of her coffee cup on a granite countertop, which matches the one in the reality show’s kitchen.

An insider told Radar at the time that Lowry never intended on saving her marriage to Marroquin.

“Kail is not interested in getting back together with Javi, at all,” the source said. “I’ve never seen her happier than she is right now.”

After months of split rumors, Lowry announced their divorce in May 2016 while her estranged husband was deployed by the Air Force.

When he returned home in August 2016, he caught Lopez in their home. Lowry and Lopez, who are no longer together, welcomed a son on August 5.

Lowry and Marroquin, who share son Lincoln, 3, will star alongside Shahs of Sunset’s Bobby Panahi and Asifa Mirza, Bachelor in Paradise’s Juelia Kinney and JJ Lane, Love & Hip Hop: NY’s Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly, and Bad Girls Club’s Mehgan James and DeAndre Perry.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars will premiere in October.

