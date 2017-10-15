Kailyn Lowry Enjoys Soccer Saturday With All Of Her Boys!

Kailyn Lowry shared an adorable picture with all three of her sons, even baby Lux!

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, took to Instagram with a photo of herself kneeling on a soccer field with the newborn cradled in her left arm, oldest son Isaac, 7, standing behind her and son Lincoln, 3, being held by her right arm.

“This is what our saturdays look like,” Lowry captioned the picture, including an emoji of a soccer ball. Lowry and her two oldest wore bright smiles while the baby had his eyes closed.

Lowry took weeks to name her child by ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, calling the boy “Baby Lo,” but finally chose the name Lux.

The reality TV star has three sons by three different men, as Isaac came from her relationship with former beau Jo Rivera and Lincoln from her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Her latest baby daddy, Lopez, has objected to Lowry not using his last name for little Lux and as far as parenting has vowed, “I ain’t going nowhere.”

During the drama, Lowry is doing Marriage Boot Camp with Marroquin to deal with their major issues, as Radar exclusively revealed.

But after Lowry and Marroquin were caught kissing on camera for the new boot camp reality show, fans don’t know what to make of her relationship status.

On social media, though, she always shares the good times with fans, including her soccer Saturday with the most important little men in her life!

