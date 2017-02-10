War Over Isaac? Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Jo Rivera Urged To File For 50/50 Custody

Kailyn Lowry has been slammed for her behavior recently – and she may suffer the consequences by getting less time with her son. In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Jo Rivera’s fiancée urges him file for 50/50 custody of Isaac.

After Lowry got into a heated blowout with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, she asked Rivera to keep their son for a week.

“It’s good that she counts on me more with him rather than leaving him with someone else,” Rivera told Vee Torres, as she responded, “Now that you have more time with him, do you think you should have time with him equally? 50/50? I feel like she does a lot. She goes to school, she goes on vacations, she’s constantly depending on you to take him on extra days.”

Rivera fired back, “I’m content with the way things are going. I see him all the time, I can go and see him whenever the hell I want. Why do I need to have it in writing?”

Torres explained how although things are good now, Lowry could be taking advantage of him.

“When it comes to Isaac there is no taking advantage of me,” Rivera said.

As Radar readers know, Marroquin caught Lowry with another man in their home days after he returned home from deployment. After the fight, Isaac cried to his father over witnessing the argument.

“We’re all adults, we should be acting like adults,” Rivera told Lowry. “You understand that this can’t happen in front of the kids. You can break them. This is make or break.”

Do you think Rivera should file for 50/50 custody of Isaac? Tell us in the comments.

