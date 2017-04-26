Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Drops Baby Daddy’s Name In Newest Bump Photo!

Kailyn Lowry has yet to confirm the identity of her mystery baby daddy – but all of her hints point towards Chris Lopez! The Teen Mom 2 star called her bump “Baby Lo” in a recent Instagram photo, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal if the nickname is short for Lopez!

Lowry, 25, posted a selfie of her growing baby bump on April 26.

“Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me,” Lowry, who is due this summer, captioned the photo of her wearing a black tank top.

PHOTOS: So Cruel! ‘Teen Mom’s Matt Baier SLAMS Fiancée Amber Portwood’s BFF Kailyn Lowry On Twitter

Fans have assumed the nickname “Baby Lo” is short for possible baby daddy Chris Lopez.

She fueled the rumors that her longtime friend is the father when she said, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby'” when a fan suggested the name Holden in an Instagram live video.

He also mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

But a source close to Lowry insists the nickname doesn’t stand for Lopez!

“It stands for littlest one,” the insider told Radar.

But the mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, may never confirm the name of her third baby daddy, as she explained how he won’t be involved in her or her child’s life.

PHOTOS: Kailyn Lowry Takes Another Trip To The Plastic Surgeon’s Office After Body Overhaul

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Radar was the first to report on the baby news in February. She confirmed it only hours later on her personal blog.

Do you think Lopez is the father? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.