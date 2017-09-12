‘It Was Nasty!’ Javi Admits Kailyn Cheated During Their Marriage – With A Woman!

Kailyn Lowry revealed on the Marriage Bootcamp trailer that she slept with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s best friend, but the bombshell doesn’t end there. The Teen Mom 2 dad exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com more salacious details from the shocking rendezvous.

Marroquin, who shares 3-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry, joined Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars in a desperate attempt to save their nearly four-year marriage.

“My intention for going into the house was that I wanted to make it work,” he said. “This is my wife, the mother of my child, so if there is any hope we can still make it work, why not? That’s why I did it and agreed to do the show.”

But Lowry dropped a bombshell on Marroquin when she revealed that she slept with his best friend.

“She told me when I came home from my deployment,” he said of the cheating scandal. “She was a girl. I wouldn’t say she’s my best friend. Even if it was a girl, it doesn’t make it easier. It was ugly, it was nasty.”

Although Marroquin and Lowry, 25, went through with the divorce after filming, he learned a lot from the experience.

“It was the best and craziest experience I’ve ever dealt with,” Marroquin said. “[I] learned a lot of new things and applied them to today’s life. I still have a lot of love for Kail.”

Despite how positive the experience was, he admits having to relive the experience when the show airs in October won’t be easy.

“I’m not looking forward to living all of those emotions again,” he confessed. “It was really hard, especially for me.”

Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016 while he was serving his Air Force deployment.

Although one of the reasons for their divorce was because she didn’t want to have another child, she welcomed a son with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in July.

When Marroquin returned from deployment, he told Radar about her infidelity.

“A lot of stuff was blown under my nose,” he told Radar in August 2016. “I was naïve to not believe it, I didn’t want to believe it. A lot of things were swept under the rug. When you sign onto a computer it usually saves your password so when I go on, your account is usually logged in. So I found out a lot of stuff.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report that Lowry cheated with a woman.

