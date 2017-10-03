‘No More Plastic Surgery!’ Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Botched Procedure

Kailyn Lowry underwent a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and more plastic surgery procedures over the years. After undergoing a botched procedure, the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that she’s done going under the knife!

“No more plastic surgery,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “I tried Botox, horrible fail for me. I’m done.”

Lowry underwent a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and neck liposuction in January 2016. Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, posted videos of the procedures, as well as before-and-after photos, on Snapchat.

The failed Botox procedure wasn’t the first time she’s had a bad experience.

In June 2016, she showed off swollen lips during last season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

“Tried to get lip fillers and had a reaction,” she wrote on Twitter. “You should have seen them without lipstick.”

In Lowry’s book Hustle & Heart, she opened up about undergoing the procedures.

“For years I struggled with eating disorders, and I was extremely self-conscious about my weight,” she wrote. “This is rarely something you ever completely get over. It’s nice to think that the ultimate goal would be to feel totally at peace with my body, whatever it looks like. But in reality, that’s something that has to be maintained continuously.”

Lowry joined Crossfit to shed the pounds, but she wasn’t satisfied with the results.

“I’d committed so thoroughly to working out and maintaining a healthy diet,” she penned. “But it was clear there was only so much I could do to change the shape of my body.”

Lowry then decided to try plastic surgery.

“I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head on,” she said. “For me, the things that I wanted to change about my body were nagging little distractions from the deeper missions I wanted to work on.”

