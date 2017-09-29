Happy Family! Kailyn Lowry Admits She Is NOT Broken Up With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry found herself pregnant and alone when Chris Lopez dumped her. Now, in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star reveals how their son brought them back together!

“Our relationship is so weird,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “I don’t necessarily think we are not together.”

Although Lowry was unsure of how involved Lopez would be in their son’s life because of their on-again, off-again relationship, she praised him for adapting well to fatherhood.

PHOTOS: Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris!

“When he has the baby he does a really good job,” she said. “He’s very hands-on when he is with him. I tell him all the time that I’m shocked and impressed. It’s not really what I expected. I never knew him around babies.”

Because they don’t live together, they are still figuring out a visitation schedule.

“We’re trying to figure out what’s best for us,” she said. “He’s working and going to school. It’s hard when I’m gone for a couple of days at a time and he can’t see the baby every single day.”

PHOTOS: Meet Kailyn’s Baby Boy! See First Photos Of Teen Mom Lowry’s Newborn Son

On Teen Mom 2, Jo Rivera, father of her oldest son Isaac, filed for 50/50 custody, while Javi Marroquin, the father of her son Lincoln, filed for child support. But she insisted Lopez would not follow their lead.

“Chris and I have a really different kind of relationship,” she said. “I just don’t think that we need to go through the court system for anything for child support or custody.”

Lowry and Lopez welcomed their son, who they have yet to reveal the name of, in August.

PHOTOS: Rape, Abortions, STDs, Homelessness: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s 15 Most Shocking Secrets and Scandals Revealed

At the time of her pregnancy, Lowry feared he wouldn’t be involved in their son’s life.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star penned. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Are you surprised Lopez came around? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.