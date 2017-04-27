Kailyn Lowry’s Rumored Baby Daddy Fights Back Against ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Harsh Claims

Kailyn Lowry has been bashing her baby daddy for abandoning her and their unborn child – and he isn’t keeping quiet any longer! Rumored baby daddy Chris Lopez slammed the Teen Mom 2 star over Twitter.

Although Lowry, 25, has yet to confirm her baby daddy’s identity, she’s had no problem spilling details of their relationship.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

PHOTOS: So Cruel! ‘Teen Mom’s Matt Baier SLAMS Fiancée Amber Portwood’s BFF Kailyn Lowry On Twitter

The mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, then slammed the father of her third child in a series of cryptic tweets.

“Cut out those toxic to you & you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on,” Lowry, 25, tweeted, as she then retweeted, “If the person you are with is not your #1 fan, recruit one of the regulars in your iMessages.”

But Lopez isn’t keeping quiet anymore, as he ripped Lowry right back!

“Instead of beefing with you just give you some distance,” he wrote, retweeting later on, “I have no more fight in me when it comes to friendships and relationships, if you want to go, go.”

PHOTOS: Rape, Abortions, STDs, Homelessness: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s 15 Most Shocking Secrets and Scandals Revealed

She then retweeted, “Soon as you don’t do what a person want they become your enemy.”

Fans suspect Lopez is the father because Lowry has nicknamed her bump “Baby Lo.”

She added fuel to the rumors when she said, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby’” when a fan suggested the name Holden in an Instagram live video.

PHOTOS: Single Kailyn Lowry’s Female Lovers Exposed After Kissing A Woman

Lopez also mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

Radar broke the news that Lowry is expected her third child in February. She is due in the summer.

Do you think they’ll put aside their differences when the baby is born? Tell us in the comments!