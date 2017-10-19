Javi To The Rescue! Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Protecting Her Amid Baby Daddy Abuse Claims

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez has been abusive towards her, an insider alleged. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin revealed he is going to protect the mother of his son.

“Kail and I talk everyday and right now I know she’s safe,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar. “I got her back.”

An insider previously told Radar that there has been “abuse against Kail on more than one occasion.” The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report on the abuse claims.

Despite the alleged abuse, Lowry, 25, is dedicated to “finding a safe way for him to have a relationship with his son.”

But the abuse claims aren’t Lowry’s only worries.

“Chris is literally the most unmotivated person she’s ever met in her life,” the insider said. “He has no plans and works maybe three times a week if that. He has never bought anything for the baby except maybe a box of diapers one time.”

Lowry has also banned him from seeing their son because he refused to acknowledge paternity and sign paperwork at the hospital.

“My guess is he won’t acknowledge paternity so she can’t file for child support,” an insider close to Lowry told Radar. “They give a form in the hospital, but he didn’t sign it.”

Marroquin told Radar that he isn’t surprised by Lopez’s behavior.

“I know how it’s going to play out,” he said. “It goes back to when she wanted me to meet him. He’s not going to do anything for my son. It doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Before the abuse news broke, Marroquin told Radar that his priority is “safety.”

“Make sure she’s safe, make sure the kids are safe, all three of them,” he said of their son Lincoln, Lowry’s son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and her son Lux with Lopez. “Make sure they’re all safe. I do trust Kail in the sense where if they ever are not safe she will come to me and ask for help and get out of that situation. As far as being a mom, she always has those kids first. Her safety is second.”

Marroquin added, “I hope she can get away from all the negativity and be happy. She deserves it.”

Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in April 2016. Although they were caught on camera kissing at the Marriage Boot Camp premiere party, both have insisted they are not getting back together.

She welcomed Lux with ex-boyfriend Lopez in August.

