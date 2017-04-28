Zit-Faced Justin Bieber Secretly LOVES Popping His Pimples

Justin Bieber is battling acne —

but the one-time spokesman for Proactiv doesn’t mind because he loves popping zits!

“He enjoys picking at his pimples just to get reactions from people,” a tipster said.

“Justin could get a truckload of Proactiv acne treatment for free if he wanted — he just doesn’t bother.”

Contributing to his oily skin is a diet full of junk food, which obviously doesn’t help his complexion —

still, the singer, 23, doesn’t care either way!

But his pimple-popping fetish doesn’t stop at his own skin.

“Justin is always popping zits on people,” another blabbermouth revealed.