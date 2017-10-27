Justin Bieber’s Pastor Reveals Singer’s ‘Mistakes’ In Shocking Tell All

Justin Bieber’s pastor is finally telling all on the child singer turned pop star wreck, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“People always ask, ‘What’s it like talking about life and Jesus with Justin Bieber?’” Carl Lentz wrote in his self-help book, Own the Moment. “I always say the same thing: ‘Matter of fact, he’s just like you. And just like me.’”

“We can’t connect on a money level: He has more,” he continued. “We can’t connect on a fame level: He’s known all over the world, while sometimes I’m not sure if my children even remember I’m their dad.”

“You know what Justin and Judah [another pastor] and I all share?” he added. “What it’s like to be lonely. What it’s like to want to grow in areas that are hard to talk about. What it’s like to be disappointed. What it’s like to make mistakes that affect people we love.”

“No doubt, Justin has made his fair share of mistakes that have been legit,” he added, noting that there was an instance where Bieber was “playing Uno with [his] kids” while it was reported that he “destroyed [a] NYC club with reckless party.”

“If you became world famous at roughly thirteen and were thrown into a life of music, fame, money, good and bad people, and the ability to influence millions of people around the world, how do you think you would do?” he wrote.

Lentz, 37, also revealed that he and Judah baptized Bieber, 23, as part of an “unbelievable” ordeal.

“One cold January night in NYC, Judah, Justin, and I had a really deep and real conversation about faith, about choices, and about surrender,” Lentz wrote, noticeably keeping the year this happened a mystery. “Justin told us, as he always does, about the ups and downs of his calling and said, ‘I want to get baptized.’ We were both like, ‘Awesome. Great choice. We will hook that up. July sounds good, right?’ Justin said, ‘No, I mean like right now. I want to start fresh tonight.'”

The trio scrambled to find a place for the baptism, but it was “two o’clock” and many areas were shut off. Lentz ended up calling his friend Tyson Chandler to use his apartment complex’s pool, but they had the ceremony in his bathtub instead at four in the morning.

Radar spotted Bieber and ex Kourtney Kardashian at a church service earlier this year, and reported that Lentz has racked up a slew of traffic violations beginning in 2006. He confessed in his book that he was only arrested once.

