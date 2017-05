Justin Bieber’s underwear was recently spotted drying on the balcony of his luxury hotel —

and only Radar knows why.

“Justin no longer gets free underwear from Calvin Klein.

His deal ended in December when he decided to pursue other options,” a snitch revealed.

“After the deal ended so did the unlimited supply of briefs.

Which might explain why we recently spotted the laundry drying.”

Justin — you can afford new underwear!

Although, we all know you like to go commando!