Todd Chrisley’s Shame: Wife Julie’s Secret Arrest Uncovered

Todd Chrisley has weathered his fair share of legal drama, but RadarOnline.com has learned that his wife, Julie Chrisley tangled with the law, too. According to long-buried court documents, Julie was arrested years ago for “hindering and obstructing the apprehension” of a fugitive — her husband!

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was on the run for several years back in the late 90s as he dodged at least four warrants for his arrest, according to police records. One particular warrant was issued in South Carolina in October 1998, when one of his former interior design clients claimed to the police that he’d “removed money from the remodeling account for services and goods that were never delivered.”

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS!

In February 2000, police tracked Todd down to the Alpharetta, Georgia, home where he was living with Julie.

Police wrote in an incident report that they had “four outstanding felony warrants” for Todd at the time.

When they arrived, “a white male resident” answered the door, but the man claimed he was Todd’s brother Randy, the incident report states.

“Randy” offered to go get his identification, the report states, and Julie came to the door in the meantime.

PHOTOS: Downsized Digs? Todd Chrisley Moves Into $2 Million Mansion — AFTER Filing For Bankruptcy

“She clearly stated that Michael was not in the house,” but when pressed by police, the responding officer wrote, she admitted it was Todd who’d originally answered the door.

The officer rushed upstairs to slap cuffs on Todd, the report claims, but it was too late: The future reality star had managed to flee by way of a back staircase while Julie chatted with the cops.

Instead, it was Julie who was arrested that day, “for felony obstruction for hindering and obstructing the apprehension of” Todd.

She was released on a bond of $2,000 — with the understanding that she would show up for future court dates, including an indictment in July 2002.

PHOTOS: TV’s Most Scandalous! The 20 Juiciest Secrets Of The Chrisley Family

But Julie didn’t show for that court date. The hearing was rescheduled to November, and when she didn’t show up again, the bond was forfeited.

The case was placed on a “dead docket” — effectively, paused — since the authorities couldn’t find Julie. Still, the judge noted “upon notification of the Defendant’s arrest,” they would “restore it to open status.”

Nearly a decade passed before the case would be open again.

In February 2012, Julie finally lawyered up and emerged with new filings related to the case. Her attorney objected to the indictment, claiming that it “failed to set out the charge or any violation of the law”

PHOTOS: Julie Chrisley’s Secret Plastic Surgery Makeover

Since Julie was a first offender, her case was diverted to a first offenders’ program including therapy and 24 hours of community service. She completed the program on August 29, 2012, with an “excellent” grade, and the case was dismissed.

As for Todd, his interior design charges were dismissed as well.

Chrisley Knows Best premiered just over 18 months later.

Are you surprised to learn about Julie’s past? Let us know in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.