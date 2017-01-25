Jules Humiliated! Michael Wainstein Moves In With Girlfriend As Divorce Gets Nasty

The hits just keep coming for former RHONY star Jules Wainstein! Just days after she faced an eviction hearing for unpaid rent on their family home, an insider told Radar that her husband Michael has moved in with his hot young girlfriend!

A source told Radar exclusively that Michael moved out to be with Elyse Bensusan, the woman who was at the center of his split from Jules. As Radar reported, allegations that the two had had an affair swirled as Michael split from Jules and Elyse split from her husband, Tsion Bensusan.

The news of Michael’s latest move caps off a rough week for the former reality stars.

Michael was in New York Civil Court Monday facing a judge after being sued for the rent on the family home, which is allegedly in arrears for the period from January 2016 until October 2016. The judge adjourned the hearing until February 27, as Michael claims it is all a misunderstanding, and that he didn’t get the eviction notice in time to answer.

Meanwhile, Michael has moved out of the family home, while Jules and his children are still on the premises and dealing with eviction notices.

