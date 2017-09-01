Duggar Family Insider Tells All On Pregnant Joy-Anna’s Shotgun Wedding Scandal

Joy-Anna Duggar has been accused of getting pregnant before marriage when she pushed up her wedding to Austin Forsyth and appeared to be further along in her pregnancy. A family insider exclusively reveals to RadarOnline.com that the couple may have broken courtship rules!

“The pregnancy was very fast,” the source told Radar. “I don’t see it being far fetched when you have such strict rules before marriage.”

Although the Duggar children are expected to follow rules such as no sex, kissing or full hugs before marriage, the insider insisted “there is always a chance.”

“I couldn’t give you a definite answer, but why not?” the source asked.

The shotgun wedding rumors began when Duggar and Forsyth pushed up their wedding from October 28 to May 26, 2017.

They even broke a courtship rule when Forsyth touched his then-girlfriend’s hand while renovating a home. Couples are not allowed to hold hands until they are engaged.

The risky behavior continued when Duggar hugged Forsyth after accepting his marriage proposal. According to the rules, only side hugs are allowed before marriage.

“I didn’t even notice that they were there.” Duggar said of hugging him in front of the film crew during the Counting On reunion special. “I thought it was just us there.”

Forsyth added, “We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules. We try. That was a real hard try.”

Nearly three months after their wedding, Duggar and Forsyth announced their pregnancy.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Duggar, told Radar that she looks “four to five months pregnant” based on the bump photos she shared on social media.

