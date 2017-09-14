Josh’s Heartbroken Father Insists He Still Loves Fergie After Shocking Split

In the wake of Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s shocking split after more than 13 years together, the actor’s heartbroken father exclusively told Radaronline.com that he still adores his estranged daughter-in-law.

“She’s a dear, I love her to death,” Larry Duhamel told Radar, adding that despite the separation, the two remain in communication.

“Fergie and I are very close, very close.”

PHOTOS: Fergie STUNS In Barely There Bikini — See The Sexy Look!

Though the elder Duhamel was in-the-know about his son’s separation, the singer’s parents were unaware of the tragic news when reached by Radar.

“This is the first I’m hearing on this,” Terri Jackson said. “I don’t get it.”

While the couple has been spotted together in recent months with their 4-year-old son, Axl, they secretly split earlier this year, they said in a statement this afternoon.

PHOTOS: The Shocking Divorce: Inside Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Miserable Last Days

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the pair told People. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

For the latest on Fergie & Josh’s split, keep reading Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.