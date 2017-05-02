Quit Your Day Job! Josh Duggar Lets Thief Motor Off With A Car During Test Drive

Josh Duggar is not exactly hitting it big since his sex scandals forced him out of the spotlight. RadarOnline.com has learned the disgraced 19 Kids & Counting star is “not doing very well” as a car salesman — and in fact, he even let a thief drive off with one of his cars!

A source close to the Duggars told Radar, “Selling cars is the only way Josh makes money,” since TLC dropped him from his family’s show amid his cheating and sexual molestation scandals.

“He’s selling cars and he’s not doing very well with it,” the insider said. “He and Anna are struggling financially big time.”

Making matters worse, he recently had to deal with a theft when a customer drove off during a test drive!

“He lets this guy test drive one of his cars and forgot to take down the guy’s driver’s license,” the insider told Radar. “The guy drove away with the car and never returned! He just stole it!”

To make matters worse, one of the other salesmen at the dealership was talking to the alleged offender before the theft occurred and noticed a gun, a Ruger 22, on the seat.

Rather than find it a cause for alarm, he bought it off the customer for $70. Only problem? According to a police report obtained by Radar, the gun was used in an aggravated assault earlier that day!

The situation was only made worse, according to the police report, because the alleged perpetrator initially arrived at the dealership in a stolen Dodge Ram from Oklahoma. The car he then lifted off of Duggar’s car lot in Arkansas was a Toyota MR2.

Josh, formerly of 19 Kids And Counting has been forced to find other ways to pay the bills after being booted off the hit TLC show when a series of vile sexual accusations came to light.

Radar previously reported he was accused of molesting his sisters, getting caught up in the Ashley Madison hack and cheating with a porn star .

His used car lot in Arkansas is an attempt at a new business venture for the fallen star.

