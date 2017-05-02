Skin & Bones Johnny Wasting Away — He’s Suddenly Lost 35 LBS.

Gaunt and sunken-cheeked Johnny Depp has suddenly dropped 35 pounds, and pals fear the party-hearty silver screen pirate has suffered liver damage — or even cancer!

The three-time Oscar nominee appeared frail and sickly at a recent Hollywood dinner party in Venice, Calif.

His wasting, 5-foot-10 stick figure was a shocking contrast to the 53-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star’s pudgy, almost bloated look just 18 months ago!

“Johnny looks like walking death,” says an insider. “He lost 35 pounds in a brief amount of time.”

The actor, who normally weighs about 172, appears to have shrunk to a frightening 137!

“His teeth are rotting, his cheeks are sunken, his hair is thinning and falling out and his body is emaciated,” adds the insider.

“Friends of Johnny are very worried that he could be succumbing to liver disease after years of abusing his body with booze and drugs. There are also concerns about cancer.”

His pals have good reason to fear Depp is deathly ill, says New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer.

“He looks gaunt and malnourished,” notes the doc, who has not treated the star.

“Years of drug and alcohol abuse could contribute to cirrhosis of the liver. People with cirrhosis can develop liver cancer also.

“Friends worry if he doesn’t stop drinking he’ll walk the plank.”

Yet Depp was spotted recently downing cocktails in West Hollywood.

He dismisses questions about his health, saying he’s been under a lot of “stress.”

His spokesman insists Johnny is as healthy as a horse and lost weight to portray a character in an upcoming flick.

But the actor’s pals begged him to get help after his ugly divorce in January 2016 from actress Amber Heard, who accused him of abuse.

The dad of two is also locked in a bitter legal battle, charging his ex-managers with financial fraud.

But they contend the bizarre star blew through a fortune — spending $30,000 a month on wine and splurging $75 million on 14 homes and $18 million on a luxury yacht.

“Now, his friends worry all the hard living has finally caught up to him and he’s on borrowed time,” says the source.

