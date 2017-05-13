Johnny Depp Regrets Ever Becoming An Actor

Johnny Depp reportedly regrets ever becoming an actor.

According to the U.K.’s Express, The Pirates Of The Caribbean star said, “I would have told my younger self to get out of this business immediately. I would have said, ‘It’s gonna get weird.’ ”

As Radar readers know, Depp, 53, has been dragged down by legal woes for months. He is currently at war with his former managers and his nasty divorce from actress wife Amber Heard, which was finalized in January, got him tons of bad publicity. Heard, 31, accused him of domestic abuse.

In January, the star sued his former management company, The Management Group (TMG), alleging fraud and negligence and demanding $25 million in damages.

But his ex-advisers at TMG countersued, claiming that Depp has “compulsive spending disorder” and needs a mental exam, as Radar reported.

Among the more extravagant expenses alleged in the counter suit against Depp were $75 million to maintain and furnish 14 homes, including a chain of islands in the Bahamas and a horse farm in Kentucky, $5 million on a cannon to shoot the ashes of his friend, journalist Hunter S. Thompson, into the sky, and $30,000 per month on wines from around the world.

Depp’s former management company contended in the lawsuit that he spent an astonishing $2 million a month, but he has denied being extravagant.

Depp alleges that TMG mishandled his fortune, failing to pay his taxes on time, collecting improper fees and loaning out his money without authorization.

Depp also had conflict with Disney over Pirates of the Caribbean 5, as Radar has reported. Sources said the studio was losing patience with their star’s pirate comeback over various issues, including the moment Depp had to fly back to the United States for emergency surgery on his finger while filming the blockbuster. It blew the movie’s budget, claimed a source.

The insider said Depp might be too much trouble going forward: “His box office draw has all but disappeared and he’s a mess.”

Now, the actor has said he wishes he never even launched his famous career!

