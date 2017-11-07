Desperate To Keep Teresa! Joe Giudice Studies For GED In Secret Prison Footage

Teresa Giudice has insisted her troubled husband is desperately trying to better his life behind bars — and now RadarOnline.com has exclusive video proof of the Real Housewives of New Jersey dad studying in prison!

In Radar’s shocking clip, the jailbird, 45, hits the books in a prison study hall in order to pass an upcoming GED test.

“Joe really wants to improve himself during his sentence,” a prison source told Radar. “He has been studying regularly.”

As Radar previously reported, Joe’s angry wife Teresa, 45, said the felon would have to make a lot of changes to save their broken marriage, and it seems like he finally got the message.

“He knows Teresa blames him for all their troubles, but he wants to make it up to her and be legit,” a second source claimed.

In addition to studying for his high school degree, the reality star has been working out up to five times a week to lose his beer belly.

In Radar’s exclusive first look at Joe’s life in prison, fans can see the star’s dramatic weight loss during a workout. Teresa has said the heavy-boozing father of four has dropped 40 pounds in confinement.

Joe is 19 months into an over three-year sentence on conspiracy and fraud charges at FCI Fort Dix in his native New Jersey. Teresa finished a one-year sentence on similar charges in December 2015, and is currently acting as a single mom to their four girls.

