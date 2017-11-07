Jailbird Joe Giudice To Transfer Prisons Amid Explosive Lawsuit

Joe and Teresa Giudice‘s relationship is taking another hit while he serves his 41-month prison sentence! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the RHONJ crook is moving two-and-a-half hours away from his estranged and angry wife.

According to United States District Court records, Joe, 45, will be transferred to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania, as the facility allows for immigration hearings and Joe is facing possible deportation at the end of his prison stint.

Radar exclusively reported that the father-of-four filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons in September for restricting his access to an alcohol treatment class that could shave a year off of his sentence. He also argued that he had the right to start his immigration hearings regarding his detainer while he was behind bars, and he was being unfairly denied the opportunity.

A federal judge signed an order later that month allowing the case to continue.

The Bureau of Prisons responded to the suit earlier this week, saying that the Standing Strong author’s husband’s suit should be denied.

“Petitioner’s claims have been rendered moot by his pending transfer to a facility at which he will be able to have a hearing on the ICE detainer,” the papers obtained by Radar read. “Second, to the extent the claim is not moot, Petitioner failed to exhaust his administrative remedies as required. Third, even if the Court reaches Petitioner’s claims on the merits, they still fail, because Petitioner does not have a protected liberty interest in placement in RDAP.”

The case is still ongoing and Joe is still at FCI Fort Dix, according to BOP records. Radar exclusively reported that he works out up to five times a week behind bars and is studying for his GED while incarcerated. Teresa, 45, confessed she doesn’t visit him often at FCI Fort Dix, which is only an hour and a half away from their home.

The Blast was the first to report his move.

