Poor Teresa! Joe Giudice Begs Judge For Prison Rehab Program In Explosive New Lawsuit

Joe Giudice wants to be come home in time for the 2018 holiday season — and claims his prison is holding him back!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that The Real Housewives of New Jersey dad filed a suit against the US Bureau of Prisons for “improperly denying” him access to programs that could reduce his sentence by over a year.

Giudice, 45, is eligible for house arrest on November 11, 2018, but a detainer was filed against him because of a deportation hearing set for March 14, 2019, according to United States District Court documents obtained by Radar.

Teresa’s husband claimed that he would not be able to take advantage of being on house arrest because he was “placed in a federal prison that does not permit him to appear before an immigration judge while he serves his sentence” and argued that the hearing was prohibiting him from utilizing inmate programs that were suggested to him at his sentencing in 2014.

“Mr. Giudice, a lawful permanent resident, is being improperly denied admission into the RDAP [Residential Drug Abuse] program, as he is not an ‘immigration and customs enforcement detainee,’” the papers read. “The ICE detainer is unsigned and improperly executed.”

“ICE’S placement of a detainer on him has deprived him of all programs afforded to other inmates at Ft. Dix without giving Mr. Giudice a chance to challenge his removability from the United States,” the documents continued. “He will not be able to fight removal until 2019.”

The reality star is currently serving a 41-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud and failure to file tax returns. Fellow Housewife husband Apollo Nida is serving a eight year term at the same facility for bank fraud.

His wife wanted him to enroll in a program to help with his drinking before he checked in to prison, but was unsuccessful.

Giudice will still be released on March 14, 2019, per the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database. His full term will conclude on August 21, 2019.

