Chip & Joanna’s Hell Over? Gaineses Settle Shocking Magnolia Silos Lawsuit

Chip and Joanna Gaines finally settled a million dollar lawsuit against their Magnolia Silos property, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Fixer Upper couple was first hit with the explosive suit in October 2016 after they placed a fence on their neighbor’s property without permission to block parking for the Magnolia Silobration, according to McLennan County, Texas, court documents.

Daron Farmer, the managing member of Head Properties, owned the parking lot used by Magnolia Customers, and intended to charge $10 for parking at the event. Instead, Chip, 42, blocked the area off — and Farmer insisted he needed a restraining order to remove the fence, in addition to compensation between $200,000 and $1 million for his troubles.

Now, it is unclear what he received.

“A settlement has been reached,” David G. Tekell, the lawyer for Head Properties, told Radar.

“It will not be filed in court,” he added, noting that no other details were available at this time.

Joanna, 38, and Chip are also being sued over an injury that happened on the property, but are claiming that the HGTV fan suing them is at fault since she wasn’t “paying attention to [her] surroundings.”

Their ex-partners are also suing the couple for allegedly defrauding them out of millions by asking them to sell their shares in Magnolia Realty for dirt-cheap.

