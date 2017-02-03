Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Slams Her For Epic Javi Marroquin Fight: ‘Act Like Adults!’

Kailyn Lowry fought with Javi Marroquin when he caught her with another man in their home – and it looks her other baby daddy is against her too! In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Jo Rivera bashed Lowry for fighting with Marroquin in front of their children.

“Javi and I have been separated for a while,” Lowry explained to Rivera of the fight. “He showed up here without asking. He brought his friends and a big fight broke out.”

Although Lowry told her son with Rivera, Isaac, to go to his room, he witnessed the fight.

“Maybe you should’ve had Isaac the week he came home,” she said. “I should’ve known him being gone for six months, plus going through a divorce, things are crazy.”

With Isaac crying to Rivera over the fight on last week’s episode, he slammed Lowry for fighting in front of him.

“We’re all adults, we should be acting like adults,” he said. “You understand that this can’t happen in front of the kids. You can break them. This is make or break.”

He then said how he would talk to Marroquin as well.

“I wanted to meet up with Javi and speak to him about some things and get the kids together,” he said. “This is something I’ll bring up and make sure he knows how I feel about it.”

As Radar readers know, Marroquin showed up to Lowry’s home and caught her with another man.

“The guy in the episode has been Kail’s friend for years, Javi acted like he walked in on something romantic between those two, but he didn’t,” an source close to Lowry exclusively told Radar. “They’ve been friends for a few years and tried to see their potential romantically. They are still together.”

