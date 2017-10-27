Jinger Duggar’s Husband Arrested For Harassing Cop During Alcohol-Fueled Night Out

Rebel Jinger Duggar married a bad boy! The Counting On star’s husband Jeremy Vuolo was once arrested for harassment during an alcohol-fueled night out, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a police report obtained from Oneonta Police Department, Vuolo was arrested on January 16, 2008 for harassment against a police officer.

“An intoxicated male who appeared to be a friend of the male that was involved was acting belligerent and shouting obscenities while in front of numerous subjects,” the reporting officer wrote. “Identified later as Jeremy Vuolo.”

PHOTOS: Inside The Duggar Family’s House Of Horrors

According to the report, police instructed Vuolo “several times” to “calm down.”

“For no apparent reason, Vuolo walked up to [the officer] and grabbed his right arm/bicep in a forceful manner,” the report read. “Subsequently, Vuolo was arrested and transported back to HQ, where he was booked and later released to a sober friend.”

Vuolo’s blood alcohol count was .13% at the time of his arrest.

PHOTOS: Duggar Family: 12 More Secrets & Scandals!

He was ordered to play $250 in fines and a surcharge of $95.

Vuolo has spoken out about his arrest.

“I was part of the college party scene and was living foolishly,” he said. “I’m not perfect, but I sought out accountability and I now see great victory in my life.”

Duggar has been labeled the rebel of her family over the years with her wild behavior.

PHOTOS: Meet The Duggars! The Juiciest Secrets Of All 28 Family Members Exposed

Although the Duggars are only allowed to give side hugs before marriage, Duggar gave her husband a full-frontal hug when he proposed during an episode of Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

They have been married since November 2016, but they have yet to announce a pregnancy. Fans speculate she is on birth control, which goes against the family’s beliefs.

While Duggar women are only allowed to wear long skirts and dresses, Duggar has also been caught on camera wearing jeans, shorts and heels.

PHOTOS: The Stars Of ’19 Kids & Counting’ Flaunt Cringeworthy PDA

A family insider exclusively told Radar that they are their “own people.”

“They aren’t just clones,” the insider said. “They have their own set of beliefs. They aren’t attacking their family’s belief system. The family doesn’t mind at all. They are thrilled to see them push out on their own.”

In Touch was the first to report on the arrest.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.