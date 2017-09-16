Jerry Sandusky’s Son Pleads Guilty To 14 Counts Of Child Sex Abuse

Jerry Sandusky’s sick son pleaded guilty to 14 counts of sex abuse on Friday and is facing “a significant prison sentence,” over the horrifying act.

Jeffrey Sandusky was scheduled to go to trial the following week in Pennsylvania over charges that he preyed on his girlfriend’s daughter and asked her to send him nude photos in 2016.

The pervert solicited two sisters for raunchy photos while their mother slept or was away from the residence, according the criminal report filed against him. Sandusky lived with the girls for five years before he was kicked out of the home in November 2016, and was arrested at his mother Dottie’s home on February 13, 2017.

Radar previously obtained his shocking arrest report, which contained the details of his conversations with the young girl.

The criminal complaint filed against Sandusky stated: “The defendant did engage in sexual intercourse with the complainant under the age of 16 years and that person is 11 or more years older than the complainant and the complainant and defendant are not married to each other.”

One of the teens told police that he asked her for photos while she was getting ready for school in the morning and that he asked her to “erase all the texts” so that “none of this ‘s**t’ gets mentioned to anyone or seen by anyone.”

He then asked her for more photos in different scenarios, which she declined to send.

Sandusky responded that they should talk, to which she retorted: “we don’t need to talk and we aren’t going to. You did what you did and I’m not going to give you a chance to try and justify it. You literally tried to guilt me into doing it and you even told me specifically what I ‘needed’ to do. You know who does that? Rapists and abusers, not [redacted] who care about their [redacted]. I don’t know how many times I need to tell you no and stop before you get it.”

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller made a statement about his admission of guilt.

“While we were fully prepared to proceed to trial, today’s guilty plea to all charges ensures a significant prison sentence for defendant’s solicitation of child sex crimes with two minors that once completely trusted him,” she told told Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Eyewitness News.

Noting that the deal would give Sandusky a “significant prison sentence,” the DA explained why they did not go to trial.

“This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and revictimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life. We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust.”

Jeffrey’s father, Jerry, was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys during his career as an assistant football coach at Penn State University. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison after being found guilty of 45 counts of sex abuse.

