Is Jennifer Lawrence Tying The Knot In Paris?

“Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence is hearing wedding bells —

and plans to elope with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky this summer!

Their romance heated up in record time, insiders said, and by November,

she’d invited Darren to move into her Beverly Hills home.

“Jen told her closest friends and family that Darren is ‘the one.’ After only a few weeks of dating,

she was already talking about marrying him!” snitched a source.

The A-list pair hope to wed in Paris — and Darren’s baby mama, Oscar-winning beauty Rachel Weisz, is all for it!

“Jen spent time with Rachel over the holidays. They hit it off like gangbusters,

and that really sealed the deal!” dished the source.

“Jen adores Darren’s son Henry, and spending time with him made her realize she wants to be a mom.

No one would be surprised if she’s pregnant by year’s end.

“Jen’s ready for her biggest and most challenging role yet — becoming a wife and a mother!”