Jenelle Could Lose Custody! Son’s Grandma Accuses Star Of Drugging While Pregnant

Teen Mom 2 drug bombshell!

Jenelle Evans tested positive for marijuana during her pregnancy, and so did her newborn daughter, Ensley, Nathan Griffith’s mom claims in explosive court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Doris Davidson filed an emergency request for full custody of Evans and Griffith’s son Kaiser, 3, on September 1, 2017, begging a judge to let the toddler live with her full-time.

The 25-year-old reality star “has an extensive history of drug use,” Davidson claimed as she detailed the shocking situation.

“Upon the birth of Ensley, the newborn tested positive for marijuana,” Griffith’s mother wrote in North Carolina’s New Hanover County documents.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT PAPERS

“DSS became involved due to Ensley testing positive for marijuana and opened an investigation. Upon information and belief, both Plaintiff and David had positive drug screens for marijuana.”

Davidson insisted she needed to whisk away Kaiser from a potentially dangerous situation. (Her son Griffith has struggled with alcohol and legal issues.)

“The Plaintiff and Defendant [Nathan Griffith] are at this time not fit and proper persons to provide for the care custody and control of the minor child,” the documents obtained by Radar stated.

Davidson detailed Evans’ drug use more extensively, and demanded the judge test Evans hair for drugs.

PHOTOS: Nathan Allegedly Slams Fiancée Jenelle In Private Tweets To Actress

“The proposed Intervenor has a reasonable belief that plaintiff regularly abuses illegal substances based on the following: Plaintiff has an extensive history of drug use and has been to treatment. Plaintiff has admitted to using marijuana. Upon information and belief, Plaintiff failed a drug test given by New Hanover county DDS in early 2017.”

“The aforementioned circumstances warrant the consideration for a hair follicle drug test of the plaintiff.”

Kaiser’s paternal grandmother explained that she was a much more “fit” guardian than either of Kaiser’s biological parents:

“The proposed Intervenor is fit and proper persons to have the care, custody and control of the minor child and is willing and able to provide for the child’s physical, mental, emotional and other needs.”

“The proposed Intervenors are worried about the safety of the minor child while in the care of the Plaintiff.”

PHOTOS: ‘Most Horrible Mother Ever’? Teen Mom Jenelle Lashes Out

A source close to Evans confirmed she tested positive for marijuana the day she gave birth to baby Ensley, and that the newborn also had the drug in her system. The DSS had no comment on the alleged investigation.

Back In May, Evans’ fiance David Eason’s sister claimed the MTV star was caught smoking marijuana while pregnant, but she brushed off the allegations at the time.

“We do not speak to her so I don’t know where she got this information. We haven’t spoken to her in months so if I did she wouldn’t have any idea,” she told Radar.

Stay with Radar for more of Davidson’s shocking claims.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.