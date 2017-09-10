‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Fires Back During Custody Battle Over Son

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has spoken out in the wake of RadarOnline.com’s exclusive report on shocking court papers that show her son Kaiser’s paternal grandmother making an emergency request for custody of the boy.

Doris Davidson, the mother of Evans’ ex and baby daddy Nathan Griffith, said in legal docs that Evans’ neglectful parenting of her son Kaiser, 3, is so detrimental to his well-being that she should no longer have custody of him.

Davidson has accused Evans of testing positive for marijuana when she was pregnant and also gave multiple examples of the Teen Mom 2 star’s horrific care of the toddler, as Radar exclusively reported.

Now, Evans, 25, is fighting back and blaming her own mom for the situation!

The MTV star claimed to E! News on Friday that her mother Barbara, whom she’s also had custody battles with (involving her son Jace, 8, by ex Andrew Lewis) is the driving force behind Davidson’s legal action.

“I can tell you that they are allegations, mostly driven by my mom. Our lawyers are working out a new agreement,” Evans told E! about the new custody battle involving Kaiser.

The controversial Teen Mom 2 personality also said in her statement to E!, “Our lawyers are talking today. Doris made accusations but I can tell you that Barbara has a lot to do with them… Doris threw her own son under the bus by admitting that he has pending felonies and possibly on drugs. Her emergency filing was against me and Nathan Both.”

Davidson claimed in her legal papers that Evans locked Kaiser and his older brother Jace out of the house in the hot weather, refused to give him medication from the doctor and didn’t even arrange for child care for him while she was in Los Angeles for the MTV VMAs.

“The minor child has been in a constant state of congestion for the past several months but never seem to get better every time he visited,” Davidson wrote about Kaiser’s health. “On March 2, 2017 the proposed Intervenor took the minor child to Grand Strand Pediatrics where they prescribed a nebulizer. March 19, 2017 he was sick again with a runny nose and congestion. Upon information and belief plaintiff does not use the nebulizer on minor child.”

Davidson claimed Evans’ own mother “has recently expressed that she is also extremely concerned regarding the minor child.”

Kaiser’s grandma Davidson also asserted that she’d been harassed by “nasty text messages” from Evans.

“On August 8, Plaintiff still kept texting with lies and accusations,” she wrote in the court documents exclusively obtained by Radar.

Davidson continued, “On August 13 after the nasty drop off, Plaintiff told the proposed Intervenor that she needed mental health counseling and was an angry person. Plaintiff kept texting and once again the proposed Intervenor had to ask her to stop.”

In addition, Davidson accused Evans in court documents of using marijuana while pregnant with now nine-month-old daughter Ensley Eason.

