Jenelle Evans Gives Birth To Daughter With Boyfriend David Eason

Jenelle Evans is a mother-of-three! The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to daughter Ensley Jolie with boyfriend David Eason on January 23 at 10:40am.

Evans, 25, didn’t waste any time showing off her bundle of joy.

She posted an Instagram photo of her holding Ensley in the hospital with the captiom, “And she has arrived.”

In the second sweet snap, her baby daddy joined them for their first family photo.

Ensley welcomes big brothers Jace from Evans’ relationship with Andrew Lewis and Kaiser from her previous romance with Nathan Griffith.

Although this is a happy moment for the couple, her pregnancy was surrounded by controversy. When Evans announced her pregnancy, fans slammed her for having three children with three different men.

She also came under fire for lying about being pregnant, as it was later confirmed in an accident report that she was at least 10 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash.

She later admitted that she was pregnant in April, but lost the baby before getting pregnant again in June.

In weeks leading up to the announcement, Evans and Eason expressed her excitement over their baby joy.

Eason, who is father to Maryssa and Kaden from previous relationships, posted a photo of his girlfriend’s baby bump yesterday.

“Happy and healthy,” he captioned the bump photo.

Happy and healthy! A photo posted by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

