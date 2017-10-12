Shocking Bust! ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star In Jail For Possession Of Heroin Charges

Another Teen Mom 2 star is back behind bars! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Jenelle Evans’ friend Tori Rhyne is serving time in jail for heroin charges.

Rhyne, 24, turned herself in on October 10. A spokesperson from the Brunswick County Detention Center exclusively told Radar that she is going to be released on Saturday, October 14.

According to a clerk from New Hanover County Court, she is serving time in relation to an April 13, 2016 arrest for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“She has to serve 10 days in jail set by the probation officer,” the clerk told Radar. “It’s a deferred prosecution. They might reduce the conviction level if she works out an agreement with the judge.”

Rhyne, who has made frequent appearances on Teen Mom 2 and 16 and Pregnant, is due back in court on August 2, 2018.

At the time of her arrest, Rhyne was busted with half an ounce of marijuana, four empty bindles of heroin and a grinder.

Rhyne serving time comes after Evans, 25, threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 when she received a bad edit on this week’s episode.

Evans and her now-husband David Eason cancelled their save the date photo shoot because of a fight. When producers asked about it, Eason denied they argued.

When they took the photos the next day, Eason screamed at Evans’ son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Kaiser also yelled “feed me” during the scene, forcing fans to bash the couple for their treatment of the 3-year-old.

“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for,” she captioned an Instagram photo. “Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass shit from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!”

She then threatened to quit the show.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she wrote. “It’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got.”

