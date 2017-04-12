Jenelle’s Mom CAUGHT Secretly Meeting With Her Junkie Ex Courtland!

Jenelle Evans‘ ex-husband Courtland Rogers was released from prison in March – and he’s slowly making his way back into her life! Jenelle’s mom Barbara had a meeting with her ex-son-in-law.

“Got to see and talk with Babs just now,” Courtland wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Absolutely made my day and she has the cutest little dog lol.”

The meeting seems to have gone well, as he revealed that he misses his mother-in-law.

“I actually miss her company (babs),” he added.

The cordial run-in comes as a betrayal to Jenelle, 25, who married Courtland in 2012 before divorcing in 2014.

The exes were arrested in April 2013 for possession of heroin and assault for a domestic dispute. She became pregnant with his child, but got an abortion because of their unstable relationship.

Jenelle tweeted following their meeting, “If you have any association with my ex, please don’t follow me or try to befriend me. You’re crazy.”

Courtland was released from jail on March 18, 2017. The 31-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of heroin and for being a habitual felon. He was arrested on November 20, 2015.

While Courtland has been tweeting about his ex-wife, asking fans about her fiancé David Eason, Jenelle exclusively told RadarOnline.com that she doesn’t plan on rekindling their romance.

“I’m staying far away from him,” the mother-of-three said.

As for Barbara, she’s currently estranged for her daughter because she refuses to sign rights of her grandson Jace back to Jenelle.

The mother and daughter are expected to battle it out in court on May 23.

