Clintons’ Pedophile Pal Jeffrey Epstein Sued AGAIN For ‘Sex Crimes’

Wall Street pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is being accused of yet another sick sex crime! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive court documents that accuse Epstein of convincing a young woman to perform sex acts on him with the promise he will get her into college.

In the complaint obtained from the United States District Court Southern District of New York, plaintiff Jane Doe 43 is suing Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Kellen, Lesley Groff and Natalya Malyshev.

READ THE BOMBSHELL COURT DOCUMENTS!

“Defendant Epstein is known as a billionaire who uses his extraordinary wealth to commit illegal sexual crimes in violation of federal and state statues and to employ numerous others, including the named Defendants, to conspire and assist in committing those crimes,” the complaint read.

Jane Doe 43 states he has a “compulsive sexual preference for young females as young as 13 and as ‘old’ as 25.” She says he had sex with young females “virtually every day” and executed a “sex trafficking scheme designed to fulfill his sexual desires.”

PHOTOS: Cops Called To Paula Patton Home In Continuing Custody Fight With Robin Thicke

“Recruiters were taught by Defendants Epstein, 64, and Maxwell to inform targeted victims that Epstein possessed extraordinary wealth, power, resources and influence,” the papers read. “He was a philanthropist who would help female victims advance in their careers and lives and that the recruits needed only to provide Epstein with body massages… Defendants did not help or intend to help advance the victims’ careers.”

From October 2006 continuing through April 2007, the plaintiff claims the defendants recruited her by “fraudulently promising to use their connections and resources to secure her admission” to the Fashion Institute of Technology.

“Defendant Maxwell told Plaintiff she would need to provide Defendant Epstein with body massages in order to reap the benefits,” the complaint read. “Maxwell and Epstein also threatened Plaintiff that… they also had the ability to make sure she would obtain no formal education or modeling agency contracts if she failed to provide the sexual favors.”

Jane Doe 43 was allegedly instructed by Defendant Maxwell how to “massage Epstein using the techniques that he preferred.”

Malia’s Dirty DC Night Caught On Tape! Twerking & Partying Underage At Boozy Bar

“During many sexual encounters, Defendant Epstein gave Plaintiff no option, opportunity or choice not to participate in the prescribed sexual acts,” the report read. “Defendants Epstein and Maxwell intimidated, threatened, humiliated and verbally abused Plaintiff in order to coerce her into sexual compliance.”

She admits she was provided with living quarters in New York City, a cell phone, and car service. In January 2007, she claims Epstein sent her to South Africa to recruit one or more aspiring models. She refused to perform the recruitment assignment.

While in South Africa, she was allegedly told she wouldn’t return to the United States unless she lowered her body weight from 125 lbs. to 114 lbs.

When she returned in February 2007, she was allegedly ordered to have sex with Epstein.

In May 2007, she left the United States and did not return.

Popping Out! Coco Austin Twins With Daughter In Barely-There Bathing Suit

She is demanding judgment against the Defendants for compensatory damages, attorney fees, punitive damages and other relief the Court deems just and proper.

As Radar readers know, Epstein pled guilty in June 2008 to Florida state felony sex offenses for procuring a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution by minors.

Stay tuned with Radar on the latest.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.