Jax Taylor Caught At Gay Hot Spot After Brittany Cartwright Breakup

Jax Taylor is already moving on from his split with Brittany Cartwright, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The SUR-ver gathered with friends on Aug. 23 to watch the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky — at a gay bar in West Hollywood, Calif.

Taylor, 38, even posed alongside two male companions — sans Cartwright, 28!

Taylor’s sexuality has come into question on Vanderpump Rules before, as Tom Schwartz revealed that the bartender has “slept with many, many women and a few men” at his birthday roast last season. Taylor denied 34-year-old Schwartz’s claims, but Katie Maloney’s husband insisted he could have hooked up with a man while he was living in Miami.

The man — named John — made an appearance on the show during Scheana and Mike Shay’s joint bachelor/bachelorette trip in 2014. It was then revealed that the men shared a room, and John kept Taylor’s nude photos after he moved out of their home. Taylor also hinted that they had an intimate relationship, but declined to give specific details of their rendezvous.

Taylor confessed to Andy Cohen that he has kissed men before on an episode of Watch What Happens Live as well, and Jeff Lewis told Cohen that he believed Taylor “did fool around” with men when he appeared on a separate episode.

PHOTOS: Jeremy Madix Makes Serious Move With Girlfriend Despite Past Domestic Abuse History

Now, Taylor is single as Radar exclusively reported that Cartwright dumped Taylor because “he didn’t treat her right.” But, they spent the night together to celebrate their show as she tweeted that she was at the same bar.

Do you think Taylor is ready to move on from Cartwright with a man? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.