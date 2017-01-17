Heartbreak For Isaac! Javi Marroquin Tells All On Breaking Divorce News To Stepson

Kailyn Lowry came under fire for her tough love approach when she told her son Isaac about her divorce from Javi Marroquin. After viewers bashed Lowry for the heartbreaking scene, Marroquin exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how Isaac is handling their separation today.

On last night’s episode, Isaac said how he wants a Jurassic Park room in Marroquin’s new home.

“I don’t know if you’re going to have your own room at his house,” Lowry told her son. “I think if you go over there you can stay in Lincoln’s room. I don’t think you’re going to have your own room babe.”

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

Isaac, who is Lowry’s son from a previous relationship with Jo Rivera, responded, “But why? But I want my own room,”

“I know, but it just doesn’t work that way,” Lowry said.

Although Isaac seemed heartbroken at the time, Marroquin exclusively told Radar how he’s handling the split better today.

“Yeah it was sad to see him like that, but he does have his own room at my house,” Marroquin said. “He’s doing a lot better now.”

The scene caused controversy among fans, who bashed Lowry for her approach.

PHOTOS: Javi Marroquin Moves Out Of Home With Estranged Wife Kailyn Lowry

“Omg Isaac asking about his room. And she doesn’t even comfort him,” a viewer tweeted, as another wrote, “My heart breaks for Isaac. He loves Javi and doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

But that wasn’t the only scene Lowry came under fire for, as she refused to allow Marroquin to borrow their sons’ car seats when he returned home from deployment.

“Are you being serious right now? This is how it’s going to be?” Marroquin fired. “Like I just got home, I want to take them to camp. You’re going to be like that?”

Are you surprised by Lowry’s behavior? Tell us in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.