‘You’re Not Taking Lincoln! Javi Marroquin Refuses To Let Kailyn Move With Their Son

Kailyn Lowry mentioned moving from Delaware when Teen Mom 2 comes to an end. But in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, her ex-husband Javi Marroquin is forbidding her from moving with their son!

“I tell her all the time, ‘If you want to leave Delaware then be my guest,’” he told Radar. “But you’re not taking Lincoln. I definitely won’t let it go easy if she does move.”

Marroquin isn’t worried about Lowry moving though, as she also has baby daddies Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez to worry about.

“I don’t see her leaving Delaware because she has three kids with three dads,” he said.

But will Marroquin be the one forced to relocate? With his contract with the Air Force ending in a year, he must decide if he’ll re-enlist.

“If I re-enlist it’s another four years,” he explained. “I can either stay in Delaware or they move me wherever they want. If not I have to get out and find a Plan B. I would love to reenlist. I’m going to apply to stay in Delaware. The decision lies on that. If I don’t get approved, I’m not leaving Lincoln.”

Lowry graduated from Delaware State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications in May.

She told Radar in September that she is hoping to get her television series pilot picked up.

“I filmed a pilot with one of my friends back in March so I am hoping to edit that and try to get it out there,” Lowry, 25, told Radar. “I want to pitch it and see what happens. It’s a TV show about working moms with a spin to it.”

Lowry is also starting a podcast with Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley called Coffee and Convos.

