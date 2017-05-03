Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Admits He Wants ‘No Relationship’ With Unborn Child

Kailyn Lowry’s second baby daddy Javi Marroquin has treated her son Isaac like his own even after the divorce, but he won’t do the same for Lowry’s unborn child. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 dad revealed he isn’t going to be a father figure for Lowry’s third child.

Marroquin has maintained a relationship with Lowry’s son from a previous relationship with Jo Rivera after their divorce.

The exes have posted videos on Snapchat of Marroquin teaching Isaac, 7, how to ride a bike almost every day.

Although Marroquin admits their co-parenting relationship for son Lincoln, 3, is going “amazing,” he won’t have a relationship with her third child.

PHOTOS: Javi’s New Girl? Marroquin Reveals The Truth Behind Kissing Another Woman On Vacation

“No I won’t have a relationship with the new baby,” Marroquin, 24, exclusively told Radar.

As Radar readers know, they divorced because Lowry didn’t want to have another child. Only months after their divorce was finalized, Radar exclusively revealed she was pregnant with her third child.

The pregnancy came as a betrayal for Marroquin, as tension between the couple exploded when Lowry filed for a protection from abuse order against him when he allegedly showed up to her home aggressively.

“I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse,” Marroquin told Radar at the time. “I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

PHOTOS: Lovers’ Quarrel! Kailyn’s Gal Pal Has Meltdown While Lowry Parties With Other Women

Although Lowry and Marroquin have overcome their differences, the same can’t be said for her third baby daddy.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote on her personal blog. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

The MTV star recently confirmed to fans that her baby daddy #3 is her longtime friend, Chris Lopez.

Not only has Lowry nicknamed her bump “Baby Lo,” but she also said in an Instagram live video, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby’” when a fan suggested the name Holden.

PHOTOS: Kailyn’s Jealous Rage Over Javi’s Steamy Bedroom Photos With New Girlfriend EXPOSED!

Are you surprised Marroquin doesn’t want a relationship with the child? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.