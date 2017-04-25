Javi Marroquin’s New Woman Tells All On Hot & Heavy Relationship

Javi Marroquin was caught on camera getting cozy with his new Teen Mom 2 co-star’s sister – and his new fling is telling all on their steamy romance!

Marroquin, 24, was spotted hanging out with Briana DeJesus‘ sister Brittany in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The father of Lincoln, 3, with Kailyn Lowry posted a video waking DeJesus up in her hotel room.

The duo then hit a Los Angeles club, where they drank the night away!

But Marroquin insisted exclusively to RadarOnline.com that they’re just friends.

“Absolutely not,” he told Radar of dating rumors. “We had some business in LA together.”

But does DeJesus feel the same about their relationship? The former Teen Mom 3 star tweeted about their get-together, “I’m 100% single not trying to mingle.”

Marroquin added over social media, “Y’all really wanna know about my love life. I’ll tell you myself. It’s non existent.”

Marroquin was in a two-week relationship with Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls earlier this year.

His marriage to Lowry ended in May 2016 when she announced their divorce. Lowry is currently expecting her third child with her third baby daddy this summer.

