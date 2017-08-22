Javi Marroquin Rips Kailyn Lowry For Insisting He’s Involved In Naked Photo Scandal

Javi Marroquin insisted he was not involved in a nude photo scandal in January, but his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry is claiming he is the man in the sexy snap! After her shocking bombshell on this week’s Teen Mom 2, Marroquin blasted her in a heated Instagram rant.

In the naked photo that went viral, a man is spotted on a bed with his penis and legs showing.

Fans noticed a striped blue shirt in the background, which appears to be the same one Marroquin has worn in the past.

“No it’s not me,” Marroquin told Radar at the time. “Someone reserved image searched it and it’s not me. It’s not me so I’m not worried about it.”

But on last night’s episode, Lowry, 25, insisted it was him after she learned that he leaked the news of her pregnancy.

“How about I air out all of his dirty laundry?” she fired. “I could literally show videos of Javi doing things that he shouldn’t be doing.”

She then explained, “I could show naked pictures of him having s** with someone else while he was overseas, but I won’t. I kept my mouth shut.”

Marroquin, 24, then turned to Instagram to slam his ex-wife.

“A while back a picture had surfaced someone sent Kail trying to say it was me and all this other nonsense,” the tirade began. “Kail approached me and I told her it wasn’t me (dude was wearing white ankle socks at that) whether she believes me or not, I cannot control.”

He then explained how he was “upset” that she said it was him when he told her it wasn’t.

“Part of being on this show is opening our lives to you guys and taking in all the love (which is appreciated) and all the hate at the same time,” he continued. “Reliving moments we’ve moved on from. I texted Kail and luckily we are in a good place now where we can talk about things instead of arguing. Just had to clear my name don’t like when my character is questioned.”

Lowry, who shares 3-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, confirmed their divorce in May 2016 after nearly four years of marriage.

