Javi Marroquin Tells All On Upcoming Getaway With Ex Kailyn Lowry After Secret Kiss

Javi Marroquin wrote a scathing tell-all book about his nasty split from ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. When she didn’t agree with what he wrote, she decided to write a book with her side of the story. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 dad tells all on their book series He Said, She Said and how the two are going on a book tour together!

“Out of respect for Kail, I wanted her to read it and she needed to read it,” he said. “She wasn’t happy with what was in it. We were figuring out a way to compromise. It came down to, why don’t you just write your own book? Leave my book alone. You do your thing and I write my book.”

Marroquin explained that fans could expect the two to touch on the topics of infidelity and what really led to their divorce after nearly four years of marriage.

“People are going to believe what they want to believe,” Marroquin said. “As she writes and I find out what she’s putting in there, more things pop into my head. I’m like, ‘Okay, if you’re going to go there, I’m going to go here.’”

Although the two had a nasty divorce, they plan to promote the series together on a book tour.

“We try not to get emotions involved and just kind of realize the past is the past,” he said. “Emotions get involved so quickly because it was so heavy for both of us. We find ourselves arguing over something that happened such a long time ago. Hopefully we can be professionals and go on this book tour.”

The exes attended the Marriage Boot Camp premiere party in New York City on October 13.

Although Marroquin was photographed kissing her on the cheek, he told Radar that they are not back together.

“I have love for her, but we’re not getting back together,” he said. “If things were different and things didn’t play out the way they did, maybe we could’ve given it another shot. But too many things have happened to do that.”

Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016.

Although Marroquin joined Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars to save their marriage, Lowry wanted to focus on co-parenting. The two ended up going through with the divorce.

Lowry welcomed her third son with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez in August.

