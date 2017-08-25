Javi Admits Relationship With Girlfriend Is ‘Hard’ Amid Briana DeJesus Dating Rumors

Teen Mom 2 fans have been rooting for co-stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus to date after they were busted flirting on Twitter. With his relationship with girlfriend Lauren Comeau on the rocks, he reveals exclusively to Radar if he plans on asking DeJesus out!

Marroquin hinted that his relationship with his girlfriend, who he began dating in July, is over when co-star Vee Torres tweeted at him, “How’s your girlfriend” while jokingly dissing each other over Twitter. He responded, “Yo I’m done. RIP… She stepped up. Can’t lie. I’ll get her back though.”

He also continued to flirt with DeJesus over Twitter, as he explained that he was waiting for her to FaceTime him during Monday night’s episode.

But Marroquin exclusively told Radar that he is still with Comeau.

“It’s not over,” Marroquin, 24, said. “We are just working through this long distance thing. It’s hard, but communication is key.”

Earlier this month, Marroquin tweeted that he needed help decorating his home.

When a fan tweeted back, “Well you know @_BrianaDejesus is probably available,” Marroquin responded, “I’ll be seeing her soon.” DeJesus then replied with six kissing emojis.

Fans even gave Marroquin and DeJesus the nickname “Javi-ana.”

Despite the flirting, he is dedicated to making his relationship with Comeau work.

“Me and Lauren will be fine,” he said.

Radar exclusively revealed that they met at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“This one feels right,” he told Radar at the time. “We decided we’d give it a try officially at the wedding this past weekend.”

Marroquin was previously married to Kailyn Lowry. They share 3-year-old son Lincoln.

As for DeJesus, she welcomed her second daughter Stella in July with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. She is also mother to Nova with ex Devoin Austin.

