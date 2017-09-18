Baby Daddy Feud! Javi Marroquin Refuses To Meet Kailyn Lowry’s New Man

Javi Marroquin is on good terms with his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s first baby daddy Jo Rivera, but the same can’t be said for the new man in her life! The Teen Mom 2 dad exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that he doesn’t want a relationship with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez.

“Kail tried to get me to meet him one day,” Marroquin, 24, who shares son Lincoln, 3, with Lowry, told Radar. “But he doesn’t do anything for my son to provide for him. He doesn’t take care for him so to me there is no reason to.”

Despite their feud, Marroquin admitted he might be open to meeting him in the future.

“I told her if things change and I see consistency in my son’s life and in her life then maybe, but as of right now there is no need to,” he said. “I’m sure Lincoln sees him and knows who he is, but as far as providing for him he doesn’t so.”

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

Marroquin also admitted that while he has been around her newborn, he has yet to hold him.

Lowry, 25, announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016 while he was serving his Air Force deployment.

One of the reasons for their split was because Lowry no longer wanted to have children.

Radar then broke the news of her pregnancy with Lopez in February. They welcomed their son, who they have yet to name, in August.

Lopez was also the man Marroquin caught in his home only days after his return from deployment. The epic fight was filmed for an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Although there are hard feelings between the two baby daddies, Marroquin is on better terms with Lowry today.

“We have a very unique relationship,” he explained. “Right now everything is great. I can call her anytime to say, ‘Hey let’s go to dinner.’ She does the same. Right now no issues. We have a unique dynamic.”

PHOTOS: Javi Marroquin Going Overseas AGAIN – But This Time For His New Girlfriend

Marroquin also explained that he has a good relationship with Rivera. Marroquin continues to be a father figure in his former stepson Isaac’s life.

“I live right next to Jo now,” Marroquin said. “We’re neighbors. It’s really convenient for drop offs and pick-ups. It makes things easier. Our relationship is great. Me, him and Vee [Torres] get the kids together all the time. It’s crazy how times have changed.”

Do you think Marroquin and Lopez will have a relationship one day? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.