It’s On! Inside Javi Marroquin’s Secret Romance With Co-Star Briana

Teen Mom 2 fans have been rooting for fan favorites Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus to begin dating – and their wish may finally come true! Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband is telling all on his romance with DeJesus exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

“I would be open to dating Briana,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar. “She’s a really cool girl. Her whole family is awesome. She’s really beautiful. We text back and forth. We’ll see what happens.”

When the two meet up, Marroquin hopes to take her out on a date.

“I’m sure we’ll hang out,” he said. “I’ll take her out somewhere. We’ll see.”

Marroquin’s crush on DeJesus comes after his split from girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

“I love Lauren, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. Marroquin told Radar. “I’m learning not everyone wants the attention. Dating someone on a TV show is tough. I think Lauren had a hard time adjusting to that and I had a hard time understanding that.”

Despite their split, Marroquin still hopes they could work through their issues and give their relationship another shot.

“I never believed in love at first sight, but when I saw Lauren I definitely did,” he confessed. “I’m hoping Lauren and I can figure this out because she made me the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Marroquin told Radar in July that he met Comeau at their best friend’s wedding.

“This one feels right,” he said. “We decided we’d give it a try officially at the wedding this past weekend.”

This isn’t Marroquin’s first heartbreak, as Lowry announced their divorce in May 2016.

The exes joined Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars in an effort to save their marriage.

“My intention for going into the house was that I wanted to make it work,” he told Radar. “This is my wife, the mother of my child, so if there is any hope we can still make it work, why not? That’s why I did it and agreed to do the show.”

But Lowry revealed on the show that she slept with his best friend.

“She told me when I came home from my deployment,” he said of the cheating scandal. “She was a girl. I wouldn’t say she’s my best friend. Even if it was a girl, it doesn’t make it easier. It was ugly, it was nasty.”

