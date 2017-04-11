Javi Marroquin Blames ‘Stress’ For ‘Teen Mom’ Divorce Bust-Up With Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have blamed jealousy issues, a miscarriage and more for contributing to the end of their marriage, but did Teen Mom 2 also destroy their relationship? Marroquin reveals how the stress of the MTV series led to divorce.

“I believe that it adds stress,” Marroquin, 24, told Posh Kids Magazine of filming. “You’re filming these long seasons. I mean it’s human instinct to be stressed naturally.”

Although filming hurt their relationship, Marroquin admits he can’t put the blame solely on the series.

“MTV doesn’t hold a gun to your head,” he continued. “I’m not going to attribute the show to the fail of my marriage. I think we both made decisions and some were right some were wrong and that is what ultimately lead to the end of our marriage.”

While watching the series made everything “ten times harder,” he admits he didn’t handle his situation with Lowry well.

“If I could go back in time and address all these situations differently, I definitely would,” he said. “At that time, I was angry. I was an angry person. So it was hard for me coming home. It was an adjustment.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Lowry filed a protection from abuse order against Marroquin to prevent him from showing up to her home “aggressively.”

On the show, he snuck into her home through the basement and went through her belongings.

Marroquin also fought with Lowry regarding her third pregnancy, as she admitted to divorcing him because she didn’t want more children.

“I think I could have handled it a lot better than what I did,” he continued. “Everything was still raw and still so new, and I was in a bad place.”

Although Lowry announced their divorce in May 2016 while Marroquin was deployed by the Air Force, he admitted going away was the “best thing” to happen to him.

“As much as people try, and if there are any relationships out there that they try to make it seem like they’re perfect, they’re not,” he said. “And I’m kind of glad people get the different side of us, even though it’s a negative side but we are human, and we do have emotions. So, it was different than what you would usually see.”

The exes have come a long way since then, as Marroquin told Radar exclusively that they are now co-parenting well.

“We are actually doing really well,” the father of Lincoln, 3, told Radar. “Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

