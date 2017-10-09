Rebel Suitor! Jana Duggar’s New Man Doesn’t Follow Courtship Rules

Cinderella Duggar may have finally been swept off her feet, but is her new man really Prince Charming? An insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that Jana Duggar’s possible new suitor doesn’t follow courtship rules!

Jana, 27, has been linked to a man named Caleb Williams after he was photographed at dinner with the Duggar family.

“He’s been close friends with the family for many years,” a source close to Caleb told Radar.

Williams even posted a photo holding Jana’s disgraced brother Josh’s new son with wife Anna.

But will his easy-going views on dating harm his relationship with the oldest Duggar sister?

When asked if Caleb follows courtship rules, such as only holding hands and giving side hugs when engaged, the insider admitted, “Not really.”

The source also claimed that he doesn’t attend the same church as the Duggar family, who are Independent Baptists, which is a form of Christianity.

“Every religion has its own sects and groups,” the source explained. “They have similar belief systems, but he’s a bit different in his thinking. He’s maybe somewhat more liberal.”

Dating a man with different beliefs on courting may not be a deal breaker for Jana, as another source previously told Radar that she is “forming her own path” when it comes to marriage.

Jana has also been linked to Caleb’s brother Jacob, who denied the rumors.

“I just wanna say that this is total bunk,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP. We’ve been friends for 21 years and all of a sudden! BAM!”

