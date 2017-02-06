Tempting Fate? Jamie Lynn Spears Ignored ATV Safety Rules Before Daughter’s Crash

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie did not follow ATV safety regulations in the weeks before her devastating crash, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jamie Lynn posted a photo of herself with the eight-year-old over the Thanksgiving holiday, showing Maddie proudly behind the wheel of a Polaris Razr 170 ATV.

Thanksgiving ride… A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Nov 24, 2016 at 11:48am PST

The Razr 170 is a youth vehicle, but the Polaris website clearly states that the model “is intended for operators age 10 and older,” years beyond Maddie’s age of 8.

In addition, the website states, “All riders should always wear helmets, eye protection, and protective clothing.”

PHOTOS: Healthy Lamar Odom Sends New Signals He’s Finally Moving On From Kardashian

Jamie Lynn and Maddie are clearly not wearing any of those in the photo. (It is not known if they got out of the vehicle after the photo was taken, and put them on before operating it.)

Police have not revealed if that was the ATV involved in a terrifying crash this weekend, which resulted in Maddie’s hospitalization.

As Radar reported, her grandma Lynne Spears begged friends for prayers on Facebook, posting a heartbreaking meme that read, “Sometimes, all it takes is just one prayer to change everything.”

Indeed, by Monday morning, Maddie was stabilized at a New Orleans hospital, R.A. Covington – the uncle of Maddie’s dad Jamie Watson – told Radar.

A rep for Polaris told Radar, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Out of respect for the family’s expressed wish for privacy, we are not commenting on the accident.”

A rep for Jamie Lynn did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.