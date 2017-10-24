Inside Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes’ Bizarre ‘Open Relationship’ Decision

Jamie Foxx does not want to commit to Katie Holmes, and RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that he’s finally come clean to the actress about his wandering eye.

“He’s ducked this issue for years, but finally figured it was the right thing to put Katie out of her misery and tell her where she stands , a source spilled.

“The fact is, Jamie’s never going to be a one-woman guy and as much as he digs her, Katie’s not marriage material in his eyes.”

The pair went public with their relationship over the summer after going for a stroll on a Malibu beach.

But although they looked happy, pals say the reality is the relationship is still fairly casual.

The source added: “He wants to keep seeing her and hanging out, but there are other women in his life he’s not prepared to give up.”

“Jamie has even encouraged Katie to start seeing other guys if she wants to!”

Further evidence of this came when Foxx was spotted flirting with Eva Longoria recently proving he very much still has “wandering eyes” for the ladies.

