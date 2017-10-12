James Van Der Beek Admits: I’ve Had My A** Grabbed By Older Powerful Men’

Dawson’s Creek star, James Van Der Beek, 40, has come forward to admit he too has been the victim of sexual harassment.

In a string of Tweets, the actor defended Harvey Weinstein’s victims for coming clean, later admitting that he had also been groped by industry men and had refused to speak out for fear of suffering the consequences.

“I’ve had my a** grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,’ he wrote.

“I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, various of the women who’ve now come forward accusing Harvey Weinstein, 65, of sexual harassment claimed they were afraid the Hollywood producer would ruin their careers if they ever told anyone about his allegedly sick actions.

Van Der Beek then defended the victims who’ve chosen to speak out against Weinstein, saying: “For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as ‘boys being boys’…What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable — in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out.”

Hunky Terry Crews, 49, also claimed he had been harassed by a Hollywood male executive, stating: “This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME.” He too said that he didn’t speak out before because he was afraid he would end up in jail.

Besides the men who’ve finally come clean about their sexual harassment experiences, over 15 women – including successful A-listers – have spoken out about various Hollywood men’s sexual advances.

