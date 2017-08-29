Jac’s Nightmare! Laurita’s Hubby Chris Guilty Of Fraud In Bankruptcy Case

Teresa Giudice may not be the only RHONJ star to serve prison time for bankruptcy fraud! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Jacqueline Laurita‘s husband Chris was found guilty of fraud in a years-long bankruptcy case — and will have to cough up $1.8 million for the suit!

A United States Bankruptcy Court judge found Chris and his company Iconix “jointly and severally liable for fraud” and “negligent misrepresentation” on Aug. 28, according to documents obtained by Radar.

Chris, 47, was also found guilty of “breaching of fiduciary duties” and “tortious interference,” and he was ordered to pay $1.8 million to Signature Apparel Group.

Jacqueline, 47, and Chris’ legal troubles began in 2009 when his clothing company, Signature Apparel, filed for bankruptcy. The Lauritas’ family became engulfed in the suit a year later when a court appointed official found that they were using Signature Apparel accounts to pay for private jets and other luxuries. Chris’ brother Joseph and sister-in-law Adeline settled their portion of the case in 2014, but he and his other brother Anthony continued to pursue the case in court.

But, Chris and Jacqueline have continued to struggle with their finances throughout the court proceedings, and they were even accused of owing over $290,000 in legal fees to their former bankruptcy case attorneys. Their case was stalled as a result.

Jacqueline was also listed as owing nearly $340,000 in taxes last year, and the couple was forced to place their Franklin Lakes home on the market earlier this month after nearly saving it from foreclosure last year.

Unfortunately the mom-of-three won’t be getting a RHONJ paycheck to help her this season, as she was axed from the season 8 of the show.

